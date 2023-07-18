Bhopal: ‘Adipurush May Have Been Pedestrian But Who Gave People Right To Abuse Writer’

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dialogues of film Adipurush may have been pedestrian but who gave people the right to abuse the writer Manoj Muntashir on social media, said film and TV actor Aman Verma who was in the city on Tuesday to attend an exclusive interaction at INIFD.

He told media persons that people's thinking was changing with time. Manoj might have written the dialogues thinking that 65 to 70 per cent of India's population is below 30 to 35 years of age. In what form a young person wants to see God, everyone has their own thought process. “I agree some dialogues were a bit pedestrian. But everyone has the freedom to think in his own way. Anything can be made in creativity, that's why it is called creative. It is not mathematics that two plus two will be four,” Verma added.

He said that he wanted to become an actor since childhood. He said it is very difficult to make a place for outsiders in the industry. “I struggled a lot to become an actor. Obviously, when you try to break into the industry and you are not known, you have to work 10 times harder. I am not pointing fingers at anyone but the person who is not from the industry and has come from outside has absolutely no idea how the industry works, where to meet and how to meet. When you are successful, thousands of people follow you,” Verma said.

