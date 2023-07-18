 MP: 3 More Cheetahs Infected By Septicemia Due To Radio Collars In Kuno, South African Team To Arrive For Health Inspection; WATCH
According to information, Namibian cheetahs Elton and Freddie have also developed infection due to the radio collars.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 01:13 PM IST
MP: Namibian Cheetah Oban Develops Neck Wounds Due To Radio Collar, SA Team To Reach Kuno For Health Inspection | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): In another jolt to India’s Cheetah Relocation Project, three male adult cheetahs of Kuno National Park (KNP) have been found infected by Septicemia caused by radio collars. The authorities found deep wounds infested with insects on the neck of cheetah Oban on Tuesday. Notably, Cheetah Suraj and Tejas, had died of Septicemia last week.

Following which, an examination of all the cheetahs was scheduled for today. The forest team tranquilised the cheetahs and on inspection found Cheetah Oban, Elton and Freddie have also developed infection due to the radio collars.

A team of South African experts will also reach KNP for a health test of all cheetahs.

Cheetahs Brought Back To Enclosures

All radio-collared free-ranging cheetahs, except for one, at the KNP have been brought back to their enclosures for close examination and drones could potentially be used to monitor their movement in the wild, officials have said. Only Cheetah Nirbhay is roaming free in the Sesaipura area. 

Kuno National Park DFO Prakash Kumar Verma said, “A total of 10 cheetahs roaming in the forest are being investigated. The team of doctors is continuously examining them. The experts from South Africa will also reach Kuno Sanctuary today, after which a health test of all the cheetahs will be done.”

Two Cheetah Deaths Within A Week

Notably, so far five adult and three cub cheetahs have died in the sanctuary. Recently, two cheetahs died within a week causing much panic among the authorities. Among the dead, it is being speculated that Cheetah Suraj died due to a deep wound on his neck caused by the collar ID.

Apart from this, South African Cheetah Agni has a fracture in his leg, while Cheetah Vayu has a wound on his chest.

