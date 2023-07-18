MP: Woman Carries Sick Son To Hospital On Hand Cart In Chhatarpur, Brings His Coffin Back On Same

MP: 108 Call Not Connected, Mother Carries Son To Hospital On Hand Cart In Chhatarpur, Takes Dead Body Back On Same Cart | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another grim incident highlighting poor health facilities in rural areas, a mother allegedly carried his ill son to hospital on a handcart due to non-availability of an ambulance in a Chhatarpur village on Monday. The family’s plight did not end here as the patient was declared dead on arrival. If this was not enough, the hospital management failed to provide even a hearse. Grieved, relatives had to carry the patient's body back in the same cart.

Read Also On Cam: 3 Muslim Youths Held For Spitting On Mahakal Procession In Ujjain

According to the information, Jashoda Bansal, a resident of Ward No. 14 of Bakswaha, reached the Community Health Center carrying her son Mahendra Bansal on a hand cart to get him treated. Relatives said that Mahendra had a big tumour in his back, which had to be treated at Jabalpur Medical College.

'Doctors Refused To Treat Him Under Ayushman card'

“A few days ago when we reached Bakswaha Community Health Center, during treatment, Mahendra was referred to Damoh. But, due to non-availability of treatment in Damoh, we were referred to Jabalpur Medical College,” Jashoda Bansal said.

The victim’s relatives have also accused the doctors of refusing to treat Mahendra under the Ayushman card.

'108 Call Not Connected'

On Monday morning, Mahendra’s tumour burst due to which, he started feeling nervous and was under a lot of pain.

“We called 108 many times, but the call was not connected. Due to lack of money, seeing the suffering of my son I put him on the hand cart and started walking towards the hospital on foot,” Jashoda said.

Jashoda reached the hospital on foot about 1 kilometre away, where her son died. After this, the hospital administration failed to provide them a hearse to carry the dead body due to which the relatives brought the body back on the same cart.

'Doctors Didn't Operate On Time'

According to the victim’s relatives, when the patient was taken to the Community Health Center in the morning for treatment, he was treated by a doctor. But, as his tumour had burst, he had to undergo an immediate operation which was not possible. Apparently, the patient died as the doctors failed to operate him on time.

In another similar incident recently, a Jabalpur man had to carry his newborn son’s dead body in a cloth bag after the hospital administration denied him a mortuary van.

Read Also Indore: MSME Director Discusses RAMP Scheme With Local Industrialists

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)