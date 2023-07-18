Indore: MSME Director Discusses RAMP Scheme With Local Industrialists

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rohit Singh, director Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) discussed about the Rs 6000 cr Rising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme with industrialist here on Monday. He said that the objective of the scheme is to provide market and funds to the units.

Singh was addressing a workshop organised to inform about the features of the RAMP scheme and take suggestion from the industrialist. He said that in this workshop we have to know the views of MSMEs. Today we have not come to give views but to take views. This is a Central government assisted scheme, under which necessary help is being given to solve the challenges arised before MSME units after Covid 19. The main objective of the scheme of the central government is to improve access to market and credit, strengthen various institutions and governance located in the Center and states, improve partnerships in the relationship between center and state, delayed payments by MSMEs and environment friendly products and resolving issues related to procedures.

Madhya Pradesh Small Industries Corporation is nominated as the nodal agency for the implementation of the scheme in the State. The president of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh Yogash Mehta along with Dilip Dev, Naveen Dhoot, Pramod Dafria, etc. industrialists highlight the present difficulties of MSMEs and gave suggestions for their progress and urged them to be included in the RAMP scheme. This is a scheme brought to Make in India drive successful, through which the MSMEs of the country have to be developed.

Tarun Vyas, Secretary of AIMP, talked about purchasing 40% from the MSMEs of the state and giving preference as per the store purchase rules and said that the government should purchase 40% only from the MSME units of the state and also give them priority in the tender process, which at present was not being followed completely.

