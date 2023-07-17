IIM Indore Inaugurates Customized Management Development Programme For Senior Officials of Iraq | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM Indore has commenced a Customized Management Development Programme (MDP) for a group of senior officials from Iraq. This unique initiative is conducted in collaboration with ITEC, the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and aims to empower the Iraqi delegation with cutting-edge management insights and strategic leadership skills.

The programme was inaugurated by Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore. Prof. Subin Sudhir, Chair – Executive Education, was also present on the occasion. A select cohort of 18 senior officials from Iraq will embark on a comprehensive 13-day module, immersing themselves in a dynamic learning environment and fostering valuable cross-cultural exchanges.

Prof. Himanshu Rai expressed his delight at the presence of the senior bureaucrats from Iraq and saw their presence as a profound convergence of the Sumerian and ancient Indian civilizations. “India and Iraq boast a profound civilizational richness, with India's ancient heritage spanning thousands of years, and Iraq being home to one of the world's oldest civilizations, the Sumerians, shaping the history of human civilization”, he said.

Participants Briefed About Intricacies Of Indian Policy-making

Additionally, he highlighted IIM Indore's commitment to social consciousness and nation-building, noting the common goal shared by Iraq and India in building their respective nations. Prof. Rai expressed IIM Indore’s interest to work together on issues where best practices can be shared, exploring how government programs are run, and collaboratively contributing to the greatness of both nations.

Prof. Subin Sudhir briefed the participants on the intricacies of Indian policy-making and the effective execution of these policies. Emphasizing the value of exchanging notes and ideas, he highlighted the potential for mutual improvement through such knowledge sharing.

The first day also witnessed a session on Leadership Communication by Prof. Rai. Makrand Deouskar, IPS, Commissioner of Police Indore, also shared his insights on grievance management and redressal, reflecting the Indian ethos of justice and fairness.

Various Sessions In Coming Days

The programme will witness various sessions in the coming days. Divyank Singh, IAS, CEO of Smart City Indore, will delve into the realm of Smart Cities and Infrastructure Development, showcasing India's progressive approach to urban planning and technological advancements. Harshika Singh, IAS, IMC Commissioner, will guide the officials through the Swachh Bharat Mission, a symbol of India's commitment to cleanliness and sanitation. Additionally, Kaushal Raj Sharma, IAS, Divisional Commissioner Varanasi, will shed light on crisis management, highlighting India's resilience and adaptability in the face of challenges.

The 13-day MDP will further extend beyond the realms of management education, as the officials will travel to Delhi and visit Agra. In Delhi, the officials will delve into the Digital India Mission with Abhishek Singh, IAS, President & CEO of the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), gaining insights into India's digital revolution and the power of technology in governance. V. Srinivas, IAS, Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG), will shed light on e-governance implementation and policy review, reflecting India's commitment to transparency and citizen-centric governance.

A Session On Public Health On Last Day

The programme will conclude with a session on public health delivery in India, led by Anjali Rawat, Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, showcasing India's efforts in healthcare innovation and public welfare. This immersive programme aims to not only enrich the officials' management acumen but also foster a deep appreciation for India's culture, values, and enduring partnership with Iraq.

