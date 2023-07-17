 MP Corporal Punishment: FIR Against Two Teachers For Beating Class 8th Student To Death
MP Corporal Punishment: FIR Against Two Teachers For Beating Class 8th Student To Death

The family accused the school staff of murder and demanded strict action against the accused teachers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR was registered against the accused teachers who allegedly thrashed class 8th student to death in Gwalior on Monday. The deceased student Krishna Chauhan succumbed to his injuries during the treatment on Sunday. The incident was reported at Fort View School.

According to information, on July 12 accused teacher Akbar Khan punished Chauhan where he made the boy sit like a 'human chicken,' while another teacher Sonu Shrivastav brutally beat him with a stick. Four days later, the boy passed away.

article-image

