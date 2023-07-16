 Madhya Pradesh: Class 8 Student Dies Following Alleged Assault By Teacher In Gwalior
Madhya Pradesh: Class 8 Student Dies Following Alleged Assault By Teacher In Gwalior

Family members and relatives gathered outside the school premises, accusing the teacher of the grave assault.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Class 8 Student Dies Following Alleged Assault By Teacher In Gwalior | Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A student from Fort View School lost his life on Sunday after being subjected to brutal physical abuse by a teacher.

The victim, identified as Krishna Chauhan, an 8th-grade student, succumbed to his injuries during the course of his treatment.

Family members and relatives gathered outside the school premises, accusing the teacher of the grave assault.

Responding to the situation, local authorities dispatched police officers to the scene. The police have commenced an investigation into the matter, ensuring that justice be served.

The body of the deceased student has been transferred to the post-mortem facility for a comprehensive examination.

