MP: IITTM Gwalior Student Dies By Suicide

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A student of Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management, Gwalior hanged herself to death in her hostel room on Thursday. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and are carrying out further investigations.

According to sources, Mehek Yadav, the deceased, hailing from Haryana, did not appear in the late night gathering of the hostellers after which every one reached her room. She was also not receiving calls. Her room was locked from inside and she didn’t respond even after knocking.

Following things scared the students and hence, they informed police and hostel warden. Police reached the hostel and broke the door. They found Mehek’s body hanging on the noose. She was dead by then.

Team of FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) was also called at the spot who investigated meticulously and took samples. Mehek enrolled in the institute last year. It is believed that who committed suicide due to love affair.