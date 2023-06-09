Jabalpur: 20-yr-old Baseball Player Hangs Herself To Death At Residence, Family Alleges 'Love Jihad'; Accused Arrested From Rewa

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four days after Sanjana Barkade - a national baseball player hanged herself in Jabalpur, police arrested Rajan alias Abdul Mansoori from Rewa on charges of abatement to suicide on Thursday. The victim's father has alleged love jihad took his daughter's life.

According to reports, Mansuri worked as a street vendor in Rewa. He concealed his identity and posing as a Hindu, he befriended Sanjana Barkade, on social media and the duo started chatting. A few days later, he came to meet her and clicked photos and recorded videos with her.

After some time, Mansuri started threatening her to convert to Islam or else he will show their videos and pictures to her family members.

Family alleges love jihad

In his statement to Sanjeev Nagar police, Sanjana's father has also accused Abdul Mansoori of forcing Sanjana to convert to Islam.

Sanjana disagreed and stopped talking to him. However, he continued to threaten her. Following which, Sanjana ended her life, said police.

Police was interrogating the accused and further investigation is underway.

Notably, on Monday, Sanjana's allegedly hanged herself to death in her bedroom when her parents were out for a family function.