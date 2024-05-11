Pipariya Wheat Procurement Scam: BJP Leader, Nine Others Get 7yr Jail

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A local court in Pipariya has convicted 10 persons including BJP leader Navneet Singh Nagpal for anomalies in wheat procurement on Friday.

The court of ADJ Kailash Prasad Markam passed the order and sentenced seven years imprisonment to Pipariya BJP leader and municipality chairperson’s husband Navneet Nagpal, members and directors of Marketing Procurement Cooperative Society, Pipariya. Nagpal was one of the members of the cooperative society.

The cooperative society functionaries and members committed gross irregularities in the wheat procurement and caused loss to the tune of Rs 26.95 lakh to the state exchequer.

Assistant Government Pleader (AGP) advocate Sunil Chaudhary told Free Press, that the court has sentenced seven years of imprisonment to Marketing Procurement Cooperative Society, Pipariya former marketing director Jagdish Aggarwal, former marketing association president Ajay Maheshwari, former marketing manager Rajendra Dubey and member Navneet Nagpal, and other members of the board of directors.

Besides them Satish, Hemraj Singh, Raghav Singh, Sandhya Aggarwal, Sunita Raghuvanshi and Janaki Patel too have been convicted, said the AGP.

The court also slapped a fine of up to Rs 5,000 on the convicts. The police have sent them to sub-jail Pipariya.

The matter pertains to 2013-14. Marketing Procurement Cooperative Society, Pipariya was assigned wheat procurement and its members were posted as a public servant to ensure wheat procurement for the year 2013-14. However, the cooperative society functionaries and members committed gross irregularities in wheat procurement.

Out of the 104034.19 quintals of wheat procured, the society merely handed over 1416.19 quintals to the food corporation in proportion to the procured quantity. Besides, 1628.86 quintals of non-standard wheat was procured and a shortage of 185.02 quintals of wheat was found during transportation.

Holding them guilty of dereliction of duties, the court observed that the convicts handed over much less wheat then procured, there was also procurement of non-standard wheat and also lost procured wheat during the transportation of the produce. They were convicted under Section 409 IPC, AGP added.

The food corporation suffered loss of 1416.19 quintals of wheat amounting to Rs 21,24,285

1628.86 quintals sub-standard wheat procured causing loss of Rs 2,93,528 to exchequer

185.02 quintals of wheat amounting to Rs 2,77,530 was lost during transportation.

The court has estimated the total loss at Rs 26,95,343.