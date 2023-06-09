Indore: 21-Year-Old Mechanical Engineer Takes 'Sanyas' Against His Parents' Will

Pic From DB

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old mechanical engineer Mohit Shah gave up his career to apparently take 'Sanyas Deeksha', against his parents' will.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, Shah, a native of Surat, recently took 'Sanyas Deeksha' in the presence of Jain spiritual leader Munishri Kavalyaratnasagarji Maharaj at a ceremony held in Indore as his mother and sister wept.

Mohit, expressed his desire to become a monk for the past two years. Despite his parents’ objections. Eventually, his parents granted permission for him to pursue his spiritual calling.

Mohit's journey began at a young age when he started attending religious discourses and rituals with his grandmother. He received his education from Ayodhyapuram and later studied at a Jain ashram. After completing his diploma in automobile engineering, he expressed his aspirations of becoming an engineer and contributing to the field of electric vehicle components.

However, Mohit's encounter with Munishri Kavalyaratnasagarji Maharaj transformed his life. He spent four years under the guidance of the spiritual leader, solidifying his resolve to embrace Diksha fully. This decision left his parents heartbroken, as they now rely on their daughter's support and anticipate her upcoming marriage.