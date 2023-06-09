 Madhya Pradesh: 4 Armed Goons Run Away With Tractor-Trolley In Gwalior
The hands and feet of the labourersworking at the canal construction site were tied up with a rope and women workers were terrorised

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 07:25 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Four armed goons escaped with a tractor-trolley near Kanser village a few meters away from the highway in Panihar in the early hours of Thursday.

Before committing the crime, the goons tied up 15 labourerswith a rope and covered them with a blanket.

They also made the women labourers sit at one place and escaped with the tractor.

The hoodlums also prepared food and took out money and packets of Gutkha from the pockets of the labourers.

After the goons had left, the women freed the labourers and informed the police about the incident.

A case was registered against four hoodlums on the complaints of supervisor Sanjay Ghuraiya.

In-charge of Panihar police station Praveen Sharma said the construction of a canal was going in Kanser village.

The labourers sleep in a house near the construction site. When the hoodlums reached the site, all the labourers were in deep slumber.

One of the labourers was lying on the top of a JCB machine and playing with his mobile phone. The goons attacked him and snatched his phone.

Mobile phone found under cement bags

The labourers informed the police that the goons had escaped with the mobile phone of one of the labourers, but it was found under cement bags at the site.

Sub-divisional officer of police of Ghatigaon, Santosh Patel, said the goons had run away with a tractor, and the police are searching for them.

article-image

