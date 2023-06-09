Bhopal: Government To Withdraw Cases Of Lockdown Violation

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has decided to withdraw cases of lockdown violation filed against people for violating lockdown restrictions imposed during COVID period to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Numerous people were booked across the state for moving out in public areas in violation of restrictions.

‘Government took the decision to withdraw lockdown violation cases on the instance of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan,’ Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra informed on Thursday. This decision is going to provide a huge relief to those people who were facing charges of lockdown violation.

The cases under IPC Section 188, 269, 270, 271, Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Act, 1897 were filed against violators of lockdown protocol. Now all such cases will be taken back from the court by the government. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took the decision while reviewing the Home Department.

The first lockdown in the state was imposed from March 20, 2020 till June 2020. During this period, 32,463 cases were filed under IPC section 188 and 669 cases under Epidemic Act. In the second lockdown from March 13, 2021 till June 19, 2021, as many as 22,336 cases were filed under IPC section 188 and 1202 cases under Epidemic Act.

Out of numerous cases of lockdown violation across the state, many were registered in Bhopal. For instance, in March 2020, a Muslim cleric of Islampura and 27 others were booked for defying lockdown by offering prayers at a mosque in Bhopal. In April 2020, 57 cases were registered against lock down violators including 64 Tablighi Jamaat attendees. Similar kind of cases was also registered by Jehangirabad police, Piplani, Aishbagh police. People were also booked for not wearing mask at public places. Even the authorities of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) have taken action against lockdown violators. The people moving in crowd and driving car with full capacity also faced the heat of relevant sections during COVID.