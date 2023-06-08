 Bhopal: MP Govt To Withdraw Cases Against People For Violating COVID-19 Norms
PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday announced to take back cases registered against persons under "normal sections" for violating COVID-19 norms during the lockdown, state home minister and government spokesman Narottam Mishra said.

During the lockdown, cases were registered against citizens for activities like not wearing a mask or gathering in public on the grounds that it could potentially spread the viral infection.

"On the directives of the chief minister, the government has decided to take back cases registered against persons under normal sections (applicable for non-serious offences) for violating COVID-19 norms during the lockdown period," Mishra told reporters.

The exact number of cases registered for the violation of COVID-19 norms is not clear at present, an official said.

A lockdown was imposed in the state in March 2020 as part of the nationwide move and later in phases to prevent the spread of infection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 10,56,341 persons tested positive for coronavirus and 10,786 fatalities were reported due to it till June 4 in the state. The number of active cases in MP stands at five, as per a state health bulletin.

