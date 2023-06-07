MP Weather Update: Thunderstorm, Drizzle Likely In Bhopal, Ujjain

Representative picture | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several cities across Madhya Pradesh are likely to get rainfall on Wednesday. Bhopal, Dewas, Dhar, Betul, and Ujjain are expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

Clouds to Arrive, Possibility of Light Rain

Senior meteorologist H.S. Pandey has informed that Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are currently experiencing the effects of a cyclone and other active weather systems.

This impact will also be observed in Madhya Pradesh, keeping the pre-monsoon activity ongoing in the state. Afternoon may bring occasional light rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Delayed arrival of the monsoon is expected in Madhya Pradesh as well, owing to the delayed onset in Kerala.

In Bhopal, some areas may experience light rainfall. A similar weather pattern may persist on June 8 as well. June 9 is expected to have clear weather, but the Meteorological Department has indicated the possibility of heavy rainfall on June 10.

In the last 24 hours

According to Dainik Bhaskar, Sagar received 4.8 mm of rainfall, Bhopal city recorded 2.0 mm, and Narmadapuram received 1.6 mm of rainfall. Gwalior also experienced light showers.

Maximum temperatures on Tuesday remained at 42.5 degrees Celsius in Damoh and Khajuraho, followed by Shivpuri with 38 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi 31.2 degrees, Naugaon 36.2 degrees. Across 18 districts of the state, maximum temperatures ranged between 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

Speaking of minimum temperatures, Malajkhand recorded 22.1 degrees Celsius during Tuesday night, while Khargone recorded 22.2 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi 19.8 degrees Celsius. The warmest night was observed in Tikamgarh, where the minimum temperature reached 29 degrees Celsius. In 17 districts, the minimum temperature remained at 25 degrees Celsius or higher.