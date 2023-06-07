Madhya Pradesh: Cong Leader Slapped By A Drunk Police Officer

Representative image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A drunk police officer slapped and abused Congress leader Kartik Sharma at Mhow police station on Monday evening when he had gone to take permission for Khatu Shyamji bhajan sandhya to be organised at Kotwali Square.

Not only Congress leaders but many office bearers of various social organisations accompanied Kartik Sharma and assured him of staging demonstration against the police officer.

Indore rural SP Hitika Wasal suspended SI Suresh Parmar after receiving complaint against him for slapping the Mhow Baal Congress president Kartik Sharma at Mhow police station. The slap incident occurred on Monday evening while suspension orders were issued on Tuesday morning. Mhow SDO (police) Dilip Singh Chowdhry has been asked to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

