Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan inaugurates Parashuram Temple in Mhow

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was scheduled to reach Janapav at 2 pm, but reached there at 4.30 pm on Tuesday. Janpav is about 20 kilometres from Mhow. Chouhan inaugurated Lord Parashuram Temple and the adjoining facilities that have been recently developed at the hill, which is considered a very sacred place. After worshipping at the temple there, he took a dip in the water of the sacred pond near the temple. Thereafter, Chouhan laid the foundation of the Maheshwar Narmada Irrigation Project worth Rs 50 crore, which will benefit farmers of around fifty villages of Mhow tehsil.

He also laid the foundation of Parashuram Lok, which will comprise of newly revived Parashuram Kund, a grand auditorium, Dhyan Kutir for meditation, herbal garden and a ropeway. Rs 10.32 crore have been sanctioned for the project. On this occasion, state BJP president VD Sharma, minister Usha Thakur, minister Tulsi Ram Silawat, Rajya Sabha MP Kavita Patidar, Dhar MP Chatar Singh Darbar, Indore MLA Ramesh Mendola, Ram Kishore Sukhla and few other BJP leaders were among those present at the event.