Indore Man’s Abdomen Ripped Open In Ghastly Road Accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a ghastly accident, a dumper crushed a bike rider to death in Khudel police circle on Friday. The incident was so horrific that the deceased’s abdomen was ripped open. The incident occurred on Nemawar Road around 12:30 pm when the bike rider came underneath the wheel of the dumper after losing his balance. He died on the spot and the driver fled from the scene.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Jaiprakash Malviya, a resident of Vidhur Nagar. An eyewitness Mohan Sharma said that the bike rider slid underneath the dumper as he lost balance and was crushed under its wheels. The police began a probe into the case to ascertain the reasons surrounding the incident.

Man injured in road accident dies in hospital

A man, found injured on a road on Thursday evening in Kanadiya police circle, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on the same day. It is believed that he was hit by an unknown vehicle and the police conducted the autopsy examination to know the exact cause of his death.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Santosh Nagar, a resident of Bicholi Mardana. He was a labourer. Santosh’s family members said that they took him to the hospital after receiving information on Thursday evening that he was lying on the side of a road in an injured state but could not be saved. The police began an investigation into the case to know the reason surrounding the incident.