Folk Belief: In Nimar, Water Pots On Mounds Of Soil Predict Rainfall

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): In the Nimar region, a captivating tradition unfolded on Akshaya Tritiya as residents partook in special pujas. These ceremonies, steeped in local lore, aimed to divine the forthcoming monsoon rainfall for the months of Ashadh, Sawan, Bhadau and Ashwin (June to September).

This unique observance not only embodies the region's cultural richness but also reflects a deep-rooted connection to the rhythms of nature.

This ancient practice involves placing four mounds of soil, each representing a month, with a raw earthen pot filled with water on top of each. Throughout the day, the water drips onto the mounds, with the wetness of the mounds indicating the expected rainfall for each month.

According to the predictions this year, the mounds symbolising Ashadh and Sawan were the wettest, suggesting heavy rainfall in August and slightly less in other months.

The method, explained by Pandit Balkrishna Shukla and Pandit Ganesh Dubey, boasts an 80 per cent accuracy rate with the dripping of water from the pot seen as a natural process—except when all four mounds get wet, indicating below-average rainfall.

Coincidentally, the Meteorological Department's forecast aligns with this ancient belief, predicting higher-than-normal rainfall in Western Madhya Pradesh, estimated at 95 per cent. Pranab Shah, a scientist from the department, emphasised that the modern and traditional methods of rain prediction are surprisingly in sync.

Natwar Namdev, a local farmer, shared the traditional way of placing the earthen mounds, positioning them according to the monsoon months. The east mound represents Ashadh, west for Shravan, north for Bhadrapada, and south for Ashwin. If the mounds appear wetter after the puja, it is believed that there will be more rain in that particular month.

Additionally, on this auspicious occasion, farmers took the opportunity to worship their fields and sow crops, with many opting to plant summer cotton. The region, known for its abundant water resources, witnesses 80 per cent of its cotton sown during the summer season.