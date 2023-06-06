Madhya Pradesh: Tribal dept holds 3rd batch of five-day training of new teachers

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The third batch of the five-day training programme of newly-appointed primary, middle and secondary government teachers was organised by Tribal Affairs Department on Monday. Around 427 newly recruited trainees of Dhar, Tirla and Nalchha would be trained by master trainers including Dr Dinesh Kashyap, Sarvshree Akhilesh Chourey, Rajesh Verma, Dilip Shastri, Manoj Panchal and others, educational training officer S Kumar said.

Newly appointed teachers would be trained about departmental structure, departmental regional plans including overall health of students, National Achievement Survey, Academic Calendar, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Store and Purchase Rules, accounting training, use of latest technology in education, classroom management and others.

They would also be informed about Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013 and the mental well-being of teachers and students. Meanwhile, yoga classes were also conducted for trainees by Yogacharya Dr Kashyap.