Madhya Pradesh: Postal Service Vehicle Carrying Cows & Liquor Boxes Caught

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A postal service vehicle carrying 33 cows and illegal liquor boxes was caught at Ashta of Sehore on Monday.
Police reached the spot and arrested four accused hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.
Police also seized the vehicle shich had a Harayana number plate.
The vehicle appeared to be of postal service department and had a slogan written on it, “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”. Further investigations are underway.
