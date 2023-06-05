On Cam: Gwalior SDM slaps youth after complaints of hand-pump encroachment; women retaliate with stones & punches

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A heated argument... and SDM Ashwini Rawat slapped a youth in Gwalior after villagers accused him of encroaching public hand-pump in Ghirauli village of Gwalior on Monday.

In retaliation, the women in support of the accused youth, punched the SDM and pelted stones.

A case was registered against the accused youth Naresh Yadav and the two women causing obstruction of work and encroachment.

As per the reports, some villagers complained to the SDM that Naresh Yadav and his family had encroached the government hand-pump installed for public.

SDM Rawat reached the spot with PHE officials. However, two women stood near the handpump and did not allow any officer and employee to remove the encroachment. Meanwhile, Naresh Yadav came in and started arguing with the SDM.

After repeated warnings, Yadav continued on his stance, when SDW Rawat lost temper and slapped him. Irked, the two women started pelting stones and punches on the officer.

The officials intervened and pacified the matter. The trio--Yadva and two women were booked.