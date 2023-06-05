MP: IIT-Indore jumps to 14th spot, IIM-Indore slips a notch; Check NIRF rankings here

IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology- Indore, climbed up the ranking scale, while IIM-Indore slipped in the category-wise Higher Education Rankings-2023 released by National Institute Ranking Framework on Monday.

IIT-Indore, which had secured 16th rank in the engineering category, climbed up by two notches to secure 14th position this year.

IIM-Indore, which was ranked 7th in the management category last year, slipped one position down to 8th position this year.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), however, managed to retain its place in the band of 101-150 universities.