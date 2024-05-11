Waidhan TI Suspended For Alleged Link With Sand Mafia

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Waidhan police station in-charge in district Singrauli has been suspended for his alleged links with the sand mafia, said police on Friday. SP Nivedita Gupta told Free Press that action against TI Waidhan Sudesh Tiwari was taken after connections between him and people engaged in illegal sand mining came to fore.

The SP said that on May 3, five persons engaged in illegal sand mining had attacked a sand contractor and then kidnapped him. The accused had left the contractor at the police station and fled away. The police swung into action and arrested all the five accused and charged them with kidnapping and assault. The officer said, adding that the accused have been sent to jail.

The police came to know that the TI Waidhan Sudesh Tiwari was having connections with the sand mafia on May 8th. Police had received a complaint along with a screenshot of the chat between the TI and the sand mafia and district police administration took note of the same. The CSP was given the task to certify the complaint, and during investigation it came to fore the TI was holding long conversations with the sand mafia frequently. On May 9, Tiwari was called to give an explanation on the matter, but he failed to justify his long late night talks with people engaged in illegal sand mining. A departmental enquiry (DE) has been initiated against the TI.