 Indore News: We No Longer Carry Candles After Terror Attacks Because We Have BrahMos, Says Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: We No Longer Carry Candles After Terror Attacks Because We Have BrahMos, Says Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar

Indore News: We No Longer Carry Candles After Terror Attacks Because We Have BrahMos, Says Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar

Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar inaugurated the 5th Narmada Sahitya Manthan in Indore, emphasising India’s changed response to terrorism, noting “now we have BrahMos, not candles.” Intellectuals highlighted adopting Indian cultural values, village development, and youth engagement with Vedas and philosophy.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 12:34 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The way India responds to terrorist attacks has changed, and instead of lighting candles, the country now relies on BrahMos missiles. “Now, instead of candles, we have BrahMos in our hands. This difference becomes visible when self-awareness awakens. This is ‘Bharat Uday’ (Rising India),” said Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

He was addressing the gathering while inaugurating the three-day literary festival Narmada Sahitya Manthan at the DAVV auditorium here on Friday. The theme of the festival is ‘Bharat Uday’ (Rise of India).

A large number of intellectuals from across the country are participating in the brainstorming sessions. On the first day, senior thinkers and scholars shared their views across seven sessions.

Referring to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Arlekar said, “The attack did not target only the 26 people who were killed; it attacked all of us. You witnessed how the government responded—Operation Sindoor was carried out.” He added that earlier, after terrorist attacks, people would light candles in the evening as a mark of tribute and return home, but the atmosphere in the country has now changed.

FPJ Shorts
'Savarkar Sadan In Dadar Merits Heritage Protection To Prevent Demolition': ASI To Bombay HC
'Savarkar Sadan In Dadar Merits Heritage Protection To Prevent Demolition': ASI To Bombay HC
Mumbai News: OC Amnesty Policy Implementation Delayed As BMC Awaits Standing Committee Sanction
Mumbai News: OC Amnesty Policy Implementation Delayed As BMC Awaits Standing Committee Sanction
Mumbai News: New Family Court Building Faces Fresh Delay, Lawyers Hope Shift Only By End Of 2026
Mumbai News: New Family Court Building Faces Fresh Delay, Lawyers Hope Shift Only By End Of 2026
ISPL Season 3: Chennai Singams Roar To 48-Run Win Over Delhi Superheros
ISPL Season 3: Chennai Singams Roar To 48-Run Win Over Delhi Superheros

The Governor further claimed that nearly 250 years ago, the British and Hyder Ali, the then de facto ruler of Mysore, had stopped the celebration of the Mahamagh Mela on the banks of the Nila River in Kerala. “After a gap of 250 years, the Mahamagh Mela has resumed in Kerala this year. Devotees from across the country are participating in large numbers. A new era of self-awareness and self-awakening has begun in India,” he said.

Addressing the first session, RSS Madhya Kshetra Sanghchalak Purnendu Saxena said that what India could not achieve over centuries now appears achievable in the coming decades. He noted that today’s youth do not want to be confined to modern education and technology alone, but are also turning towards the Vedas, Upanishads, and Indian philosophy to find the purpose of life. This, he said, is a positive sign and reflects that India’s future is in safe hands.

Read Also
Indore News: Trapped By Flames, 45-Year-Old Dies In House Fire
article-image

Abhay Mahajan, head of the Deendayal Research Institute, said that the vision of a resurgent India is incomplete without the development of villages. “The soul of India resides in its villages. The nation’s true identity lies there, and nation-building must begin from villages,” he asserted. Anurag Sharma and Budhinath Mishra also addressed the sessions.

Saffron flag rising in Ayodhya signifies awakening of India

Acharya Mithilesh Nandini Maharaj, head of Hanumat Peeth, Ayodhya, said that the consecration of the idol of Ramlala in Ayodhya is not merely the installation of an idol, but the consecration of India itself. “The saffron flag rising on the horizon in Ayodhya signifies the true awakening of India. Rama is the foundation of Dharma—the same Rama who bows before Parashurama also takes up arms to vanquish Ravana,” he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: We No Longer Carry Candles After Terror Attacks Because We Have BrahMos, Says Kerala...
Indore News: We No Longer Carry Candles After Terror Attacks Because We Have BrahMos, Says Kerala...
Indore USICON Day 2: City Turns Into Hub Of Health And Medical Science
Indore USICON Day 2: City Turns Into Hub Of Health And Medical Science
Indore News: Police Issue Advisory To Make People Aware Of 'Pig Butchering Scam'
Indore News: Police Issue Advisory To Make People Aware Of 'Pig Butchering Scam'
Indore News: State Plans Major Drive To Promote Organ Donation; Targets One Lakh Pledges
Indore News: State Plans Major Drive To Promote Organ Donation; Targets One Lakh Pledges
Indore News: Miffed Engineer Circulates Woman’s Morphed Obscene Pictures After Rejection Of...
Indore News: Miffed Engineer Circulates Woman’s Morphed Obscene Pictures After Rejection Of...