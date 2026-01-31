 Indore News: Railways, IMC To Jointly Resolve Hurdles In Shastri Bridge ROB Project
Railway and Indore Municipal Corporation officials will jointly inspect Shastri Bridge and Kesar Bagh ROB sites to resolve hurdles in reconstruction. The decision, made during a meeting with MP Shankar Lalwani, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, collector Shivam Verma and railway engineers, includes removing commercial encroachments and addressing technical issues.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 12:30 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The hurdles obstructing the reconstruction of a new Railway Over Bridge (ROB) in place of the Shastri Bridge will be jointly resolved by the Railway authorities and officials of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

For this purpose, officials from both departments will conduct a joint inspection of the Shastri Bridge on Saturday. Similarly, obstacles affecting the construction of the ROB at Kesar Bagh will also be resolved through coordinated efforts.

A consensus in this regard was reached during a meeting held at the Collector’s Office on Friday. The meeting was organised on the initiative of MP Shankar Lalwani. Those present included MP Shankar Lalwani, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, collector Shivam Verma, IMC commissioner Kshitij Singhal, ADM Pawar Navjivan Vijay, and officials from the Railways, including the Chief Engineer of the Construction Department.

During the meeting, discussions were held on construction work, technical aspects, land coordination, traffic management, and the timely implementation of the proposed railway over bridges at Shastri Bridge and on the RTO–Kesar Bagh Road.

Railway officials stated that prior to the commencement of construction work, commercial establishments set up on both sides and at both approaches of the bridge would need to be removed.

It was finally decided that Railway and IMC officials would jointly inspect the site on Saturday, following which a plan would be prepared for the removal of these encroachments.

MP Lalwani said that the reconstruction of the Shastri Bridge would be a historic step towards resolving the city’s long-standing traffic problems. He added that the two important bridges would provide relief from traffic congestion, ease commuting, and boost industrial and commercial activities.

Mayor Bhargav stated that the IMC would extend full cooperation to the Railways and the district administration for the implementation of these projects. Collector Shivam Verma issued necessary instructions regarding land and administrative coordination and stressed the importance of rectifying technical issues and completing the remaining work within the stipulated timeframe.

On behalf of Western Railway, Dheeraj Kumar and engineer Ankur Singh provided details on the technical framework, proposed design, and construction process of the projects.

