MP: Digvijaya Singh Takes Part In 35km Long Kanwar Yatra In Jabalpur, Says 'BJP Is Torturing Tribals'

MP: Dijvijaya Singh Takes Part In 35-km Long Kanawar Yatra In Jabalpur, Says 'BJP Is Torturing Tribals' | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 35 km long Kanwar Yatra was taken out in Jabalpur from the banks of river Narmada (Gaurighat) to Kailash Dham on the occasion of second Shravan Somwar on Monday. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh participated in the yatra, along with thousands of Kanwariyas.

During the yatra, Singh also lifted the Kanwar and gave best wishes to the devotees. Jabalpur Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh was also present in the Yatra.

The senior Congress leader avoided making any political statements during the yatra.

Notably, Jabalpur’s Kanwar Yatra, which has been taken out every year for the past 10 years, is registered in the Guinness Book of Records. The Kanwariyas take water from river Narmada and a plant in their Kanwar and leave for Khamaria-situated Lord Shiva temple.

'Govt Giving Exam Contracts To Blacklisted Companies'

Talking to the media later, Digvijaya Singh spoke on the ruckus caused by cancellation of Patwari recruitment exam in the state and said that a huge corruption is happening in the name of "normalisation".

“Congress has always been opposed to online exams. Since 2013, irregularities are happening continuously in government recruitment. The government constantly gives contracts to blacklisted companies to conduct exams,” he said.

'Tribals Being Tortured In BJP Rule'

He also talked about the Adivasi Samman Yatra taken out by Congress and said that BJP only does pomp in the name of tribals.

“Tribals are being tortured the most in BJP ruled states. They have always cheated the ST/SC community. They organise big events with the money that comes for the welfare of tribals,” he added.

