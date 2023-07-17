 MP: CM Chouhan Annouces ₹1 Crore Compensation For The Family Of TI Who Drowned While Fishing Out Body From River
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: CM Chouhan Annouces ₹1 Crore Compensation For The Family Of TI Who Drowned While Fishing Out Body From River

MP: CM Chouhan Annouces ₹1 Crore Compensation For The Family Of TI Who Drowned While Fishing Out Body From River

Minister Prem Singh Patel will attend Baskale's last rites on behalf of the state government.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
article-image
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh):Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced ₹1 crore compensation on Monday for the family of TI Rajaram Baskale who drowned while trying to fish out a body from Jamner river. Chouhan also said that Baskale will be cremated with State honour.

Minister Prem Singh Patel will attend Baskale's last rites on behalf of the state government.

Read Also
Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Catches Fire; Visuals Surface
article-image

“He was a dutiful officer and sacrificed himself in the line of duty. His family is now my family. It was duty to take care of his family now. Therefore, the state will provide ₹1 crore Samman Nidhi to the bereaved family. I pay my condolences to him,” Chouhan said.

TI Rajaram was a resident of Barwani district. He is survived by his wife and two children, a 4-year-old son and a 2-month-old daughter.

He was posted at Nemawar police station and died tragically on Sunday while taking out a boy’s body floating in Jamner river.

Read Also
MP: Dewas Police Official Drowns In River While Trying To Fish Out Body
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: CM Chouhan Annouces ₹1 Crore Compensation For The Family Of TI Who Drowned While Fishing Out...

MP: CM Chouhan Annouces ₹1 Crore Compensation For The Family Of TI Who Drowned While Fishing Out...

WATCH: Devotees Throng Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple On Second Shravan Somvara

WATCH: Devotees Throng Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple On Second Shravan Somvara

Indore: Plant A Sapling To Celebrate Hariyali Amavasya In True Sense  

Indore: Plant A Sapling To Celebrate Hariyali Amavasya In True Sense  

Madhya Pradesh: Hope For Daily Water Supply Increases

Madhya Pradesh: Hope For Daily Water Supply Increases

Madhya Pradesh: Police Absence, Kavad Yatra Hit City Traffic Hard

Madhya Pradesh: Police Absence, Kavad Yatra Hit City Traffic Hard