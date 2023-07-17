MP: CM Chouhan Annouces ₹1 Crore Compensation For The Family Of TI Who Drowned While Fishing Out Body From River

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh):Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced ₹1 crore compensation on Monday for the family of TI Rajaram Baskale who drowned while trying to fish out a body from Jamner river. Chouhan also said that Baskale will be cremated with State honour.

Minister Prem Singh Patel will attend Baskale's last rites on behalf of the state government.

“He was a dutiful officer and sacrificed himself in the line of duty. His family is now my family. It was duty to take care of his family now. Therefore, the state will provide ₹1 crore Samman Nidhi to the bereaved family. I pay my condolences to him,” Chouhan said.

TI Rajaram was a resident of Barwani district. He is survived by his wife and two children, a 4-year-old son and a 2-month-old daughter.

He was posted at Nemawar police station and died tragically on Sunday while taking out a boy’s body floating in Jamner river.

