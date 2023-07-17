 Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Catches Fire; Visuals Surface
Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Catches Fire; Visuals Surface

The train's engine reportedly caught fire resulting in the immediate stoppage of the train. The train was halted at the Kurwai Kethora station after the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 08:52 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal) - Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi) Vande Bharat Express caught fire on Monday morning when it was on its way to Delhi. The train's engine reportedly caught fire due to a blaze in the battery box resulting in the immediate stoppage of the train. The train was halted at the Kurwai Kethora station after the incident.

Visuals of the incident showed fire in the engine, while some people were seen trying to douse off the fire. Other visuals show passengers waiting outside the train at the Kurwai Kethora station.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

