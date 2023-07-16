 Madhya Pradesh: 6 Killed In Collision Between SUV And Truck Near Sagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 6 Killed In Collision Between SUV And Truck Near Sagar

Madhya Pradesh: 6 Killed In Collision Between SUV And Truck Near Sagar

According to information, injured Amardeep Dubey, is the son of Atul Dubey, the owner of Amardeep Travels Company, while his uncle Amit Ramji Dubey is a Congress leader.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 6 Killed In Collision Between SUV And Truck Near Sagar | FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Six people were killed while one got injured after a collision between a truck and SUV near Sagar city on Sunday evening. The injured person has been admitted to a private hospital. 

The incident occurred near Bamori Doodar on the Sagar-Jabalpur Road under Sanodha police station limits, some 20 km from the district headquarters, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ashoka Chourasia said.

Seven people travelling in the car were heading towards Shahpur for some work when their vehicle was hit by a truck. 

Read Also
MP: 5 Years After He Went Missing, Mentally Ill B.Pharma Graduate Found Locked Up In Pakistan Jail...
article-image

Visuals from the spot showed the car in a completely damaged condition indicating the severity of the collision. 

Injured Identified As Congress Leader's Nephew

According to local reports, the deceased have been identified as Brijesh Thakur, Mukesh Rackwar, Ganesh Rackwar, Pawan Rackwar and Pankaj Rackwar, all residents of Purbayau Tauri Sagar including Arpit Jain, resident of Ankur Colony of Makaronia. Amardeep Dubey, owner of the car, was seriously injured. He was immediately sent to a private hospital in Makronia for treatment.

According to information, injured Amardeep Dubey, is the son of Atul Dubey, the owner of Amardeep Travels Company, while his uncle Amit Ramji Dubey is a Congress leader. 

Read Also
MP: Investigating Cause Of Cheetah Deaths, Consulting International Experts From South Africa,...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 6 Killed In Collision Between SUV And Truck Near Sagar

Madhya Pradesh: 6 Killed In Collision Between SUV And Truck Near Sagar

Viral Video: 6 Booked For Thrashing 3 Men In MP's Narmadapuram

Viral Video: 6 Booked For Thrashing 3 Men In MP's Narmadapuram

Bhavishya Se Baat: CM Asks People To Ensure All Children Join School

Bhavishya Se Baat: CM Asks People To Ensure All Children Join School

MP: Investigating Cause Of Cheetah Deaths, Consulting International Experts From South Africa,...

MP: Investigating Cause Of Cheetah Deaths, Consulting International Experts From South Africa,...

Bhopal: Bear Kills Tribal In Ratibad Area

Bhopal: Bear Kills Tribal In Ratibad Area