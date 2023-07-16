Madhya Pradesh: 6 Killed In Collision Between SUV And Truck Near Sagar | FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Six people were killed while one got injured after a collision between a truck and SUV near Sagar city on Sunday evening. The injured person has been admitted to a private hospital.

The incident occurred near Bamori Doodar on the Sagar-Jabalpur Road under Sanodha police station limits, some 20 km from the district headquarters, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ashoka Chourasia said.

Seven people travelling in the car were heading towards Shahpur for some work when their vehicle was hit by a truck.

Visuals from the spot showed the car in a completely damaged condition indicating the severity of the collision.

Injured Identified As Congress Leader's Nephew

According to local reports, the deceased have been identified as Brijesh Thakur, Mukesh Rackwar, Ganesh Rackwar, Pawan Rackwar and Pankaj Rackwar, all residents of Purbayau Tauri Sagar including Arpit Jain, resident of Ankur Colony of Makaronia. Amardeep Dubey, owner of the car, was seriously injured. He was immediately sent to a private hospital in Makronia for treatment.

According to information, injured Amardeep Dubey, is the son of Atul Dubey, the owner of Amardeep Travels Company, while his uncle Amit Ramji Dubey is a Congress leader.