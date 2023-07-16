MP: 5 Years After He Went Missing, Mentally Ill B.Pharma Graduate Found Locked Up In Pakistan Jail For Espionage

Prasanjit Ranjari |

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A B.Pharma graduate who was taken for dead by his family for the past five years has been found to be imprisoned in a jail in Lahore, Pakistan. He has been locked up there for five years on charges of espionage and has a history of mental illness. After getting the clue of his whereabouts, the family members are pleading with the administration for his release.

36-year-old Prasanjit Ranjari is a resident of Khairlanji village of Balaghat and is locked up in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail. Family members discovered Prasanjit’s whereabouts after another person named Kuljit Singh Kachwaha, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, who was imprisoned in the same jail, contacted the family when he got released after serving his term of 29 years. Kachwaha told Prasanjit’s sister Sanghmitra that Prasanjit gave him his uncle’s phone number.

J&K Man Lodged In The Same Jail Gave Prasanjit's Whereabouts

Sanghamitra said that in December 2021, she was contacted by Davis, who runs a medical shop in Khairlanji. He told her that a person named Kuljit Singh Kachwah has informed him on the phone that Prasannajit is alive and imprisoned in Pakistan's jail.

Earlier, Kuljit had contacted Prasanjit’s uncle who refused to help citing his bad health condition. After this, Kuljit's son and nephew searched Prasannajit's profile on Facebook and contacted Khairlanji's Davis to inform them about Prasanajit.

According to the family, Prasanjit excelled in studies and had a B. Pharma degree from Khalsa College, Jabalpur.

Elder Sister Meets Collector

Prasannajit's elder sister Sanghamitra reached the collectorate office on Friday pleading for her brother's release. Sanghamitra said that her brother Prasanajit Rangari, had become mentally ill in 2011. He was about to complete his studies in 2011 but at the last moment his mental condition started deteriorating and he started behaving differently. Sometimes he would lock himself in the room, then he would not talk to anyone for many days. Prasannajit started wandering here and there.

“Sometimes, he used to visit relatives' houses but in 2018 he went missing. After searching for him everywhere without any news, we assumed that he was dead,” said Sanghamitra.

Collector Gives Assurance

On the other hand, Collector Dr. Girish Kumar Mishra said that the information received from Sanghamitra will be investigated from every aspect. “With the help of the police, an attempt will be made to contact the person named Kuljit, whom she is referring to, by taking his mobile location. It was said that his village is in the hilly area, so there is a problem with the network,” he said.

“If he is contacted and his claims are found to be true, Prasanajit's documents and other information will be sent to the home ministry. Every possible effort will be made to bring Prasanajit back to India,” the collector added.

