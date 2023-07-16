Weather Update: MP Receives Abundant Rainfall In Monsoon Season; Heavy Rain Expected in Sagar, Shahdol, Jabalpur & More

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon season has been kind to Madhya Pradesh this year, with different districts experiencing rainfall exceeding the average.

The weather forecast for the next week predicts both heavy and light rainfalls throughout the state, as all three systems remain active. Senior meteorologist HS Pandey stated that rainfall is likely to persist in all parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Pandey highlighted the presence of a trough line across the state, along with two active cyclonic circulations. This indicates the likelihood of heavy rainfall for the next two to three days, followed by the possibility of continuous rainfall. Heavy rainfall is expected in regions such as Sagar, Shahdol, Jabalpur, and Rewa, while Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain will experience light showers.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, some regions have witnessed rainfall as low as 3%, while others have reached an impressive 96%. Overall, the state has received 13% more rainfall than usual.

Heavy rainfalls have resulted in water inflow into major dams across the state, and if this trend continues, several dams may overflow by the first week of August.

According to IMD Bhopal, the state has received 13% more rainfall than the average since June 1. Eastern Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a rainfall surplus of 7%, while the western regions have recorded an impressive 18% excess.

Rainfall In Five Major Cities Of MP

Bhopal : The city has received 10 inches of rainfall so far, slightly below the expected 11 inches. Light showers are expected in the city for the next week.

Indore : The city has witnessed rainfall exceeding the average by 79%. With 16.8 inches of rainfall recorded, compared to the usual 9.3 inches. In the coming week, both light and heavy showers are anticipated in the region.

Gwalior : The city, along with the district, has experienced good rainfall. The rainfall measurement exceeds the average by 31%. So far, 9 inches of rainfall has been recorded. There is a possibility of good rainfall in the district for the next week.

Jabalpur : The city has received approximately 14.9 inches of rainfall, surpassing the average of 12.4 inches. Heavy rainfall is expected in the coming week, with the likelihood of significant rainfall in the surrounding districts as well.