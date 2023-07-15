MP Weather Update: Narmada Breaches Danger-Mark At Rajghat; Heavy Rain Alert For Next 24 Hours

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is an alert of heavy rain in the next 24 hours in half of Madhya Pradesh. According to meteorological department, Heavy Rain with lightning is likely to occur over Sagar, Tikamgarh, Nivari, Orchha, Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Katni, Damoh, Panna (Tiger Reserve) , Narsingpur, Shivpuri, Datia, Ratangarh, Seoni, Mandla/ Kanha, Dindori, Jabalpur (Bhedaghat), Balaghat, Umaria (Bandhavgarh), Anuppur (Amarkantak) and Satna (Maihar) Chitrakoot.

Moderate Rain with lightning is likely over Gwalior, Morena, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha (Udayagiri), Raisen( Sanchi) Bhimbetka, Bhind, Singrauli, Sidhi, Chhindwara, Pench and Shahdol. Light Rain with lightning is likely over Betul, Rajgarh, Sehore, Bhopal, Bairagarh, Khandwa, Indore, Harda, Burhanpur, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, Pachmarhi & Rewa.

A Trough Is Passing Through West MP

According to meteorologists, a cyclonic circulation has formed in the southern part of Central UP. A trough is passing through West MP. Due to this there is rain activity. There is a forecast of heavy rains in western Madhya Pradesh for the next two days. After this the system will shift towards East Madhya Pradesh. Due to this, it will rain heavily there too.

The water level of Narmada reached 125 metres at Rajghat in Barwani on Saturday morning. It is one and a half metres above the danger mark. Water has started coming till the new ghat. There is a danger of flooding in the coastal village. The water level of Narmada is increasing continuously due to the rains in the Cachar region and the release of water from the turbines of the upper dams.

Read Also Bhopal Youth Drowns In Amargarh Waterfalls While Picnicking With Friends

In Bhopal, the level of the big pond has increased by half a foot. This happened due to good rains in the last 48 hours. The level of Kerwa, Kaliyasot and Kolar dams has increased in the last 5 days.

The Dhadia-Hardaut road was closed due to the overflow of the Bina river in Begumganj of Raisen. About 6 villages lost contact.

Whereas, Sagar recorded 142.0 millimetre (mm) rainfall in the last 24 hours in Madhya Pradesh. Seoni recorded 81.4mm while Narmadapuram recorded 54.0mm.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)