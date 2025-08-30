 Government Should Fund Cochlear Sound Processor: ENT Surgeon Dr SP Dubey
These processors cost Rs 3 lakh, while other states already fund them

These processors cost Rs 3 lakh, while other states already fund them

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 11:25 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dr SP Dubey, an ENT surgeon, has said that the state government should provide financial assistance for replacing external sound processors for cochlear implants, a crucial device not covered under Mukhyamantri Bal Shravan Upchar Yojana.

These processors cost Rs 3 lakh, while other states already fund them. In MP, only cochlear implants are funded under the Yojana. Dr Dubey also shared his expertise on various ENT issues in a conversation with Free Press.

Cochlear implant in kids is a major issue. How is it done?

Financial assistance up to Rs 6.5 lakh is provided for cochlear implants. Bal Shravan Yojana focuses on treating hearing loss in children, covering cochlear implants for severe-to-profound hearing loss. The sooner a child receives an implant, the better the outcome for speech learning. Delays in treatment can hinder development.

article-image

How long does a cochlear implant last?

The internal components of a cochlear implant are designed to last indefinitely. However, the external sound processor lasts 5 to 10 years, depending on factors like battery life and technological advancements. The government should support the replacement of the external processor, which is not currently covered under the Yojana.

What is the rib graft technique for ear deformities?

Rib cartilage is used to reconstruct the outer ear for congenital ear deformities, such as microtia. This multi-stage surgical process is called autologous ear reconstruction. The cartilage is sculpted into an ear framework and placed under the skin. This technique, using the patient's own tissue, offers a more natural appearance than implants or prosthetics.

Rhinoplasty surgery is common now. What is this technique?

Rhinoplasty reshapes, resizes, or reconstructs the nose to improve its appearance or function. The procedure involves altering the bone and cartilage through incisions made inside the nostrils or a small external cut. It's important to maintain proper internal nasal passages to avoid functional issues post-surgery.

How are vocal cord problems treated for voice modulation?

Laryngeal surgery addresses vocal cord issues affecting voice modulation. Procedures range from minimally invasive surgeries, like transoral endoscopic surgery and laser treatments, to more extensive interventions such as laryngectomy or medialisation laryngoplasty (implant placement for vocal cord paralysis). Post-op care often includes speech and swallowing therapy to restore function.

