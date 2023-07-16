 WATCH: Troubled By Heavy Sewage Due To Unmetalled Roads, Bhopal Residents Protest By Taking Mud Bath
With no viable alternative available, the residents decided to make a powerful statement by engaging in the mud bath protest.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 05:11 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women, children, and elderly residents of five clonies from Sharda Vidya Mandir to Prospera Colony in Bag Mugaliya, (Ward No. 53) staged a protest on Sunday by taking bath in muddy sewage water to draw attention to the problems faced by them due to unmetalled roads and heavy sewage in the area.

These residents have been enduring the consequences of clogged sewage and impassable roads for the past five months, despite bhoomi pujan, held in February by local MLA and councilor, for the construction of a cement concrete road. The delay in starting the road construction work has left the residents frustrated.

According to the residents, the neglect by the contractor and municipal officials has forced them to traverse through waterlogged roads, causing inconvenience to school children, women, and pedestrians.

The residents expressed their frustration over the lack of progress and called for immediate intervention from the concerned authorities.

They highlighted the challenges faced by school children who are unable to access transportation due to the deteriorating road conditions.

