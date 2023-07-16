 Bhopal: Government Declares Nurses Strike Illegal; Warns For Action
Bhopal: Government Declares Nurses Strike Illegal; Warns For Action

Earlier, the High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, had declared the nurses strike illegal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 12:55 AM IST
Bhopal: Goverment Declares Nurses Strike Illegal; Warns For Action | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Terming the ongoing nurses strike illegal, the department of public health and family welfare has directed the protesters to return to their work.

In a letter to Nursing Officers Association president Ramesh Kumar Jat,  the department has asked him to direct the striking nurses to call off the strike or else action will be taken against them.

Earlier, the High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, had declared the nurses strike illegal. The nurses across the state have been on a strike for the last four days, demanding Grade-II pay scale  and resumption of the Old Pension Scheme in Madhya Pradesh.

Their other demands include night allowance and a hike in stipend of the nursing students.  Nursing officer pay scale is Rs 2,800 and they are demanding Rs 4,200.

Similarly, senior nursing officer current pay scale is Rs 3600 and if Grade-II is given, it will increase to Rs 4,600. Matrons are getting pay scale of Rs 4200 and after Grade-II, they will receive Rs 4,800.  

