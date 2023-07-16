Bhopal: Political Parties Counting More On Influencers Than On Their Leaders | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The political parties count more on those having influence in society than on their leaders. This is the reason that the BJP and the Congress are in touch with such influencers as can fetch as many votes as possible for them.

Both the political parties have swung into action to woo such influencers. The Congress is contacting some important influencers in the country. There a few You Tubers whom the people listen to through social media.

The Congress is trying to woo those You Tubers, so that they may speak against the state government. MP Congress Committee president Kamal Nath recently met some well-known journalists running You Tube channels in Bhopal and in Delhi.

After an FIR against folk singer Neha Rathore for her controversial post in connection with Sidhi pee-gate case, she is getting closer to the Congress. Apart from that, the Congress leaders are meeting renowned people in different places. Its impact can be seen in the coming days.

Similarly, the BJP is trying to woo influencers. The party is going to organise conferences of 1,500 influencers in every assembly constituency.

For this, the BJP leaders are making a constituency-wise list of people. The ruling party plans to intensify its electioneering through these people. After the conferences, the influencers will be asked to campaign in favour of the party, so that a conducive atmosphere is created before the election.

