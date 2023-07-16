Madhya Pradesh: 4 Girls Escape From Shelter Home By Jumping Off Rooftop In Morena, Search On

Representative image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Four girls escaped from a women's shelter home by jumping from its rooftop in Morena on Sunday. Among the escapees are three minor girls.

According to the police, the girls boarded the Bhopal Express train in an attempt to flee.

Authorities have taken immediate action and launched a search operation to locate the missing girls. A complaint has been registered, and efforts are underway to ensure their safe return.

The case has been assigned to the Station Road police jurisdiction in the Badokhar area.

Further details awaited.

