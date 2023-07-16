Madhya Pradesh: Three Get Life Term For Raping Minor In Morena | Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The district and session court dealing with the cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) on Saturday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for gang-raping a minor in June 2019.

The incident sparked protests across the district. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them. Those who were given life term included Piyush Jain, Nikesh Yadav and Somdev.

A minor girl was taken to two different hotels and violated several times in a day. The family members of the girl lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station.

The police registered a case against six persons, including the manager of the hotel where the crime was committed and a minor boy who was also involved in the case. The district and session court was hearing the case of five accused.

Since a minor boy was also involved in the incident, the Juvenile Justice Board was hearing his case. The juvenile board awarded three years’ punishment to the boy. The manager of the hotel, against whom the police registered, was acquitted him of all charges.