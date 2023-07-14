 Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Stage Protest At Morena Collector's Bungalow Over Shortage Of Fertilisers
In response, the Tehsildar assured them of prompt action and understanding.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 04:51 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers gathered outside Collector Narottam Bhargava's bungalow on Friday, to raise complaints regarding the scarcity of fertilisers in Morena district. The farmers claimed they were unable to obtain the necessary fertilizers for their crops. However, district officials refuted these claims, stating that there is no shortage of fertilizers in the region.

During the interaction, the farmers emphasized their struggles, asserting that even after hours of waiting in line, they were unable to secure the necessary fertilizers. In response, the Tehsildar assured them of prompt action and understanding.

After a round of discussions and the Tehsildar's explanation regarding the availability of fertilizers, the farmers decided to conclude their protest and return to their homes.

Bhargav dismissed the farmers' claims as political drama and reassured them that there is an ample supply of fertilizers in the district. He urged the farmers to remain patient and assured them that everyone would receive the required fertilizers.

