MP: MLA Serves Notice In Monsoon Session Over Non-Payment Of Crop Insurance To Farmers

Representative Pic |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Manoj Chawla raised crop compensation to farmers of Alot in the Monsoon Session of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Chawla served attention notice over failure to provide crop insurance to framers of more than 100 villages of the constituency in 2021-22. He said that for the last three years, farmers had suffered severe losses due to hailstorms, heavy rains and other sudden climatic changes.

Many farmers had enrolled with the insurance companies, but even after survey they were yet to receive compensation. Hence, Chawla demanded that the authorities redress farmers’ problem or else be ready for a protest.

Chawla also stressed on fraud happening in Nal Jal Yojana and CM Helpline in rural areas of the constituency. He said that though several tanks were built and taps were installed in houses and schools under the scheme water never flowed in them. He also demanded an investigation into this case.