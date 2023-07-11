Indore: IDA Floats Tender Of Rs 72 Lakh To Fix Leakage Issue, Renovation Works

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a step further to get rid of the years-old problem of water logging in the basement of the Government Cancer Hospital, Indore Development Authority (IDA) has floated the tenders for the renovation of the basement and other works. IDA has floated a tender of Rs 72 lakhs and its bidding will be closed on Tuesday and the tender would be allotted on July 14.

As per the tender details, the contractor will have to complete the work renovation in three months.

A joint team of IDA, IMC, SGSITS, and PIU-PWD conducted a drive to find out the exact reasons for the two-decade-old leakage issue in the basement of the hospital According to sources, the work of renovation includes strengthening the basement, preparing the boundary wall, and other works in the hospital.

“The joint team of PWD, IMC, and IDA had prepared the report with the plan to conduct waterproofing of the basement and also to excavate to know the exact reason for the water seepage.

Meanwhile, superintendent of Cancer Hospital Dr Ramesh Arya said that the work on the basement would be started soon. “It is a major concern for us and multiple agencies are involved to find out the permanent solution of the decade-old issue. The basement of the hospital has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes and raises risk of vector-borne diseases among the visitors and patients. The PWD had spent over Rs 40 lakh in the last few years but the hospital couldn’t get rid of the problem.

The long persisting problem of water-logging in the basement is of utmost concern as it is also damaging the foundation of hospital building.