 Indore: IDA Chairman Inspects Luvkush Square Flyover
This flyover will become very important route for connecting MR-10 with Super Corridor.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 04:05 AM IST
Indore: IDA Chairman Inspects Luvkush Square Flyover | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An inspection of the under-construction Luvkush Square flyover which is parallel to the MR-10 road was carried out on Friday by IDA chairman Jaypal Singh Chawda.

During the inspection, Chawda said that flyover will be built at a cost of Rs 56.68 crore and will connect Super Corridor with MR 10 parallel to the metro.

This flyover will become very important route for connecting MR-10 with Super Corridor. Due to its construction, traffic on MR10 will get smooth.

The length of the right side of flyover will be 642.10 metres and the length of the left side will be 698.30 metres. So far, 3 pillars have been cast along with 60 pile castings and 11 pile cape casts, he said.

Out of 358 trees coming in the construction route, 201 trees have been successfully transplanted. During the inspection, instructions were given to increase the speed of construction.

Along with this, the progress of the bridge being built parallel to the Ujjain road was also reviewed. Chawda said that its cost will be around Rs 150 crore. With its construction, people will find it easier to reach Ujjain, especially during the upcoming Simhastha.

