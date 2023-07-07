MP: Chhindwara Bizman Suffers Heart Attack While Driving Car, Dies

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old man died after he suffered a heart attack while driving a car in Chhindwara on Friday morning.

According to the information, the man is identified as textile trader Sandeep Batra, a resident of Satyam Shivam Colony, had gone to drop his daughter to school by car at 9 am. While returning home, he hit a car parked on the way near Lalbagh. The airbags of the car also opened as soon as the collision happened. Sandeep suddenly fell down as soon as he came out of the car. The people present there took him to the doctor, where he was declared dead.