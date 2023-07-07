Indore: FICCI FLO Organises Session On Myths & Facts About Introverts And Introvert Leaders

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) FLO, Indore chapter organised a thought-provoking virtual session on ‘Myths & Facts about Introverts and Introvert Leaders’ on Thursday. The event featured leadership and life coach, Johncey George, as the keynote speaker. The session, held over Zoom on July 6, aimed to dispel misconceptions surrounding introversion and highlight the strengths and potential of introverted individuals in leadership roles.

During the session, George emphasised that introverts derive their energy from spending time alone, while extroverts draw energy from social interactions. Contrary to popular belief, introversion is not synonymous with shyness or a lack of confidence. Introverts, who thrive in low-stimulation environments, possess remarkable strengths such as deep thinking capability, creativity, planning and preparation skills, relationship-building capacity, good listening skills, observance, and the ability to assess others' state of mind. The event highlighted the significant portion of the world's population that consists of introverts, estimated to be over 30%, with introverts and ambiverts combined accounting for over 50%. As leaders, it is crucial to understand and effectively lead this segment of the population to leverage their unique qualities and potential. George's engaging presentation also discussed the challenges introverts face in an extrovert-oriented world, where skills like public speaking, networking, and collaboration are often emphasised.

The session included a dynamic Q&A segment, where participants posed intriguing questions.

The session concluded with participants gaining valuable insights into introversion, debunking myths, and understanding the strengths introverts possess. The success of the event was made possible by the efforts of Mamta Bakliwal, chairperson of FICCI FLO, Indore chapter, who played a significant role in organising this enlightening session.

