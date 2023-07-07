Indore: Over 1 Lakh Ladli Behnas To Take Oath On July 10

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the release of the second instalment of Ladli Behna Yojna to the beneficiaries of the state, a grand programme is being organised in the city at Super Corridor on July 10. Over 1 lakh beneficiaries from all over the state are going to be administered oath through virtual mode.

In the programme, Chief Minister Chouhan will transfer the amount of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana from the city to the accounts of more than 1.25 crore women beneficiaries of the state with a single click. He will also address women of other districts virtually. Later, CM will also participate in the Ladli Behna Sammelan being organised in the district.

Chief Minister Chouhan reviewed the preparations of the state-level programme from the collector Ilayaraja T and the collectors of the other districts.

Special training for Ladli Behna Sena

Chief Minister Chouhan said that the members of Ladli Behna Sena constituted in each district are getting the benefit of a special training module. This training has been completed in most of the districts of the state. He instructed all the districts to complete the training programme.