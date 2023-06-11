Madhya Pradesh: Government To Raise Ladli Behna Yojana Amount To ₹3000 Per Month

Shivraj Singh Chauhan annoncing raise in Ladli Behna Yojna amount | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): What could be dubbed as a move to unnerve the Congress, which tried to belittle the Rs 1000/pm help under the Ladli Behna Yojana by announcing Rs 1,500 a month, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced that the beneficiaries would get financial help up to Rs 3000 per month in future. He said the money would be increased gradually in synch with the financial arrangements. The CM made this big announcement while addressing a Ladli Behna programme held in Jabalpur on Saturday evening.

He also transferred the first installment of Rs 1000 into the accounts of 1.20 crore beneficiaries through single click. "This scheme started from Rs 1000 per month but gradually it would be increased. As soon as the money arrangement is done, Rs 1250 per month will be given and afterwards, Rs 1500 per month will be given. But I will not stop here. As the money arrangement is done in coming years, this sum will be gradually increased to Rs 3000 per month," he announced.

"Today, I am taking one more important decision. Hitherto, Ladli Laxmi Behna scheme used to provide benefit to 23 years old girls and married women of more than 23 years age. In Kanyadan Yojana, many girls got married at the age of 21. So from now, the benefit of Scheme will also be given to 21 years old girls as well," he said.

For proper implementation of the Scheme, he also announced to form a 'Ladli Behna Sena' by including members of Ladli Behana beneficiary families into it. The small villages will have 11-member Ladli Behna Sena while in big towns a 21-member team will look after the scheme.

The Ladli Behana Sena will facilitate marriage under Kanyadan Yojna, provide help in getting benefit of Ladli Behana and will protest atrocities against women. Taking Opposition on radar, he said that the intention of Congress was not good and one should not believe on the promises made by Congress leaders.

An attempt to wash away 18 yrs of sins: KAMAL Nath

MPCC president Kamal Nath on Saturday slammed CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan over his ambitious 'Ladli Behna Yojna' scheme terming it an attempt to trick the people into casting their votes in favour of the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections. Nath issued a statement raising various questions pertaining to the women, including their security, rising crime graph and unavailability of ambulances for pregnant women in the state.