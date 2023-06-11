Bhopal: 48-Yr-Old Married Woman Raped By 28-Yr-Old Friend

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ashoka Garden police have registered a case against a man on charges of raping a married woman on the pretext of showing her a piece of land and filming her obscene videos, the police said on Saturday.

The police added that the accused extorted Rs 80,000 from her.

Station house officer (SHO) of Ashoka Garden police station Umesh Tiwari said that 40-year-old woman operated a shop in city. In 2020, she befriended Vijay Pal (28) who visited her shop regularly.

Pal told her that his brother would help her purchase a good plot. He then took the woman to his room on pretext of showing her the plot and allegedly raped her.

During this, he filmed obscene videos and began blackmailing her. On the same basis, he raped the woman multiple times and extorted Rs 80,000 from her.

When his atrocities did not stop, the woman approached Ashoka Garden police and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police have registered a case and have launched a manhunt to nab him.