Bhopal: 2 Women Die In Mudslide In Balrampur Village, 4 Rescued; Visuals Surface

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six women digging banks of a river were trapped in mudslide in Balrampur village of Bhopal. Two of them died.

While four other women were rescued by the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team, said Superintendent of Police Kiran Kerketta.

According to information, one woman lost her life at the scene, while another woman tragically passed away on the way to the hospital. The deceased women have been identified as Firoza Bi (35), and Pinky Adivasi (16). Both were residents of Balmapur.

Bhopal Collector has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the two deceased women in a mudslide incident in Balrampur village.