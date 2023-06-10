 Bhopal: 2 Women Die In Mudslide In Balrampur Village, 4 Rescued; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 2 Women Die In Mudslide In Balrampur Village, 4 Rescued; Visuals Surface

Bhopal: 2 Women Die In Mudslide In Balrampur Village, 4 Rescued; Visuals Surface

Bhopal Collector has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs Each To Their Kin

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
DB Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six women digging banks of a river were trapped in mudslide in Balrampur village of Bhopal. Two of them died.

While four other women were rescued by the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team, said Superintendent of Police Kiran Kerketta.

Read Also
Bhopal: 6 Youths Attack BBA Student With Sticks & Swords After He Refused To Throw Liquor Party In...
article-image

According to information, one woman lost her life at the scene, while another woman tragically passed away on the way to the hospital. The deceased women have been identified as Firoza Bi (35),  and Pinky Adivasi (16). Both were residents of Balmapur.

Bhopal Collector has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the two deceased women in a mudslide incident in Balrampur village.

Read Also
MP: AIIMS-Bhopal Offers Green Cards For Priority Treatment To Family Of Eye Donors
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Shivraj's 'Ladli Behna Yojna' Attempt To Wash Away 18 Yrs Of Sins: Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Shivraj's 'Ladli Behna Yojna' Attempt To Wash Away 18 Yrs Of Sins: Kamal Nath

Bhopal: 2 Women Die In Mudslide In Balrampur Village, 4 Rescued; Visuals Surface

Bhopal: 2 Women Die In Mudslide In Balrampur Village, 4 Rescued; Visuals Surface

Bhopal: Pandit Pradip Mishra's Katha Draws A Large Crowd

Bhopal: Pandit Pradip Mishra's Katha Draws A Large Crowd

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Seeks Blessings Of 'Ladli Behna' Uma Bharti before releasing 1st Installment To...

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Seeks Blessings Of 'Ladli Behna' Uma Bharti before releasing 1st Installment To...

MP: AIIMS-Bhopal Offers Green Cards For Priority Treatment To Family Of Eye Donors

MP: AIIMS-Bhopal Offers Green Cards For Priority Treatment To Family Of Eye Donors