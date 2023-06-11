 Indore: Wife Demands Rs 6 Cr Alimony From Husband For Divorce, Police Register Case Of Intimidation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Wife Demands Rs 6 Cr Alimony From Husband For Divorce, Police Register Case Of Intimidation

Indore: Wife Demands Rs 6 Cr Alimony From Husband For Divorce, Police Register Case Of Intimidation

"A divorce case is going on between the two. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against the wife under sections 384, 507 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code."

ANIUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Police have registered a case of intimidation against a woman who had demanded rupees six crores of alimony from her separated husband seeking a divorce from him.

Read Also
Indore: Estranged Woman Booked For Demanding Rs 5 Cr From Husband
article-image

DCP Rajesh Singh from Bhanwarkuwa police station said, "Ram Rajput, who lives in Bhanwarkuan police station area, had lodged a complaint that his wife who lives in Lalitpur was threatening him demanding Rupees six crore in alimony." "A divorce case is going on between the two. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against the wife under sections 384, 507 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code." 

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Temperature Increases After Nautapa, Summer Vacations In Bhopal Schools To Be...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Wife Demands Rs 6 Cr Alimony From Husband For Divorce, Police Register Case Of Intimidation

Indore: Wife Demands Rs 6 Cr Alimony From Husband For Divorce, Police Register Case Of Intimidation

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas BJYM Vice President's Father And Brother Shot Dead, Another Man Injured

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas BJYM Vice President's Father And Brother Shot Dead, Another Man Injured

WATCH: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivkumar Visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, Says Congress Doesn't...

WATCH: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivkumar Visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, Says Congress Doesn't...

Indore: 50th Green Corridor Prepared In City As 22-Year-Old Youth Gives New Life To At Least Five...

Indore: 50th Green Corridor Prepared In City As 22-Year-Old Youth Gives New Life To At Least Five...

Indore: Police Make NCC Cadets Aware About Cyber Crimes & Drug Abuse

Indore: Police Make NCC Cadets Aware About Cyber Crimes & Drug Abuse